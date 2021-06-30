CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep4 – TCL C825

Coming in 55, 65, 75 and 85-inch sizes, the TCL Mini LED 4K C825 is one exceptional TV. Display technology has been revolutionized yet again with Mini-LED full-array.

The technology in this TV can deliver incredible resolution due to an increase in the number of independent pixel-sized LED light sources, drastically increasing the local dimming zones. Instead of having one or multiple locally dimmed backlights, Mini-LED technology uses thousands of LEDs to give you an even crisper image.

Each one is designed to deliver deeper blacks, brilliant brightness and greater contrast

Designed as a 3-layer system, you have a Mini LED backlight, Quantum Dot middle topped off with an LCD panel. With the Quantum Dot technology, you are able to experience industry-leading colour volume and brightness.

The TCL Mini LED 4K C825 is ready to give you an entertainment experience you will love.