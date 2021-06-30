CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep4 – JBL PartyBox 310

Ready to deliver 240 watts of big JBL Pro Sound, the JBL Partybox 310 is ready to keep the party going. Take it with you wherever you go with 18 hours of music-blasting battery life. The speaker is entirely portable, with the option of being plugged into an outlet.

A speaker this size weighs just under 20 kilograms, but it’s ready to go wherever you like it to with a telescopic handle and built-in smooth-glide wheels.

Rain hail or shine, with IPX4 splashproof protection, the Partybox 310 will keep the music going whether it’s indoors or out.

Control it all with the PartyBox app. From changing tracks, controlling the lights, and so much more in just a few taps and swipes.

Enhance the mood and atmosphere with a dynamic light show on the front of the speakers that react to the music you are playing. From subtle pulsing to strobing effects – there’s a setting for every vibe.