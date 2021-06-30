CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep4 – Harvey Norman EOFY TVs

End Of Financial Year means great deals across a huge range of products – so it’s one of the best times to be looking for a new TV. Here are some excellent options for the latest in television technology.

LG’s OLED screen technology is the leader in visual quality with self-lit pixels for ultra-precise local dimming and perfect blacks.

The LG 77-inch C1 Cinema Series TV delivers incredible quality and an easy-to-use interface for pulling up your favourite content in just a few clicks – or just use your voice with the ThinQ AI and Magic Remote.

Backed by one of the biggest names in consumer electronics, Samsung’s 85-inch Q70A QLED TV is a visual feast, with a huge screen for bringing the “cinema” back into “home cinema”.

Samsung’s Quantum Dot screen technology allows for incredible colour reproduction, while maintaining a high level of brightness to eliminate glare issues. And with Samsung’s user interface, you can control your TV with any number of voice assistants or the intuitive on-screen interface.

The Sony 65-inch XR X90J delivers great value with an excellent screen and high compatibility. With full-array LED backlighting and Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR, you can get incredible image quality that’s automatically calibrated on the fly for the best possible picture no matter what you’re watching.