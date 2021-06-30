CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep4 – Harvey Norman EOFY TVs

End Of Financial Year means great deals across a huge range of products – so it’s one of the best times to be looking for a new TV. Here are some excellent options for the latest in television technology.

LG’s OLED screen technology is the leader in visual quality with self-lit pixels for ultra-precise local dimming and perfect blacks.

The LG 77-inch C1 Cinema Series TV delivers incredible quality and an easy-to-use interface for pulling up your favourite content in just a few clicks – or just use your voice with the ThinQ AI and Magic Remote.

Backed by one of the biggest names in consumer electronics, Samsung’s 85-inch Q70A QLED TV is a visual feast, with a huge screen for bringing the “cinema” back into “home cinema”.

Samsung’s Quantum Dot screen technology allows for incredible colour reproduction, while maintaining a high level of brightness to eliminate glare issues. And with Samsung’s user interface, you can control your TV with any number of voice assistants or the intuitive on-screen interface.

The Sony 65-inch XR X90J delivers great value with an excellent screen and high compatibility. With full-array LED backlighting and Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR, you can get incredible image quality that’s automatically calibrated on the fly for the best possible picture no matter what you’re watching.



Post Horizontal Banner

 

Previous Post
Next Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *