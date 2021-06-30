CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep4 – Harvey Norman EOFY Soundbars

Soundbars are an excellent all-in-one package for upgrading your home audio experience – and Harvey Norman’s deals coming up in End of Financial Year sales make some high-end options more affordable than ever.

Samsung’s HW-Q870A/XY provides a clear, powerful sound with 5.1.4 channels of audio, Dolby ATMOS and DTS:X support, and Samsung’s Adaptive Sound Technology that automatically optimises output based on your content.

A subwoofer and a pair of rear speakers are included in the box for a true surround sound experience, so you can enjoy precise directional sound every time.

If rear speakers are unpractical to place in your room, the Yamaha YSP-2700B delivers high-quality 7.1 surround sound from a single soundbar and paired subwoofer.

Yamaha’s IntelliBeam technology bounces the signal from the upward-firing drivers off your ceiling and walls for directional sound in any size or shape of room.

With 10 CINEMA DSP options, you can easily customise your setup to get the sound you want from this exceptional unit.

The Sony HTZ9F offers a simple upgrade to your TV’s inbuilt speakers, delivering seamless 3.1 audio in an easy-to-use package.

Sony’s Vertical Surround Engine together with S-Force Pro Front Surround allows this little unit to fill your room with three-dimensional sound.

There’s plenty of connectivity options too, so you can easily pair up your phone over Bluetooth, Wifi, HDMI or USB for playing music.