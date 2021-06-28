CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep4 – Harvey Norman EOFY Mobiles

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series comes with an excellent set of cameras, 5G connectivity across the range and high refresh rate screens for an extra-smooth viewing experience. Each model includes a huge battery, easily able to get you through your day.

Whether it’s the smaller, affordable S21, the larger, longer-lasting S21+ or the no-compromise S21 Ultra, Samsung’s latest Galaxy series is sure to impress.

Get your Samsung S21 and save up to $250, available til end of the month.

Small phones are getting harder and harder to find, but Apple hasn’t stopped making them. The iPhone 12 mini packs big features into a small size with a 5.4-inch frame, matching the performance of its larger siblings.

5G connectivity, Super Retina XDR display, and Apple’s fastest ever iPhone chip – the A14 Bionic-combine to make the iPhone 12 mini the best mobile experience you can get in such a small package.

The 64GB variant starts at $898 at Harvey Norman.

Flip phones used to be all the rage in the 2000s, but with the arrival of the smartphone, they went away for a long time. Thanks to folding screen technology, they’re making a comeback, and Samsung’s Z Flip 4G is a great way to get all the benefits we enjoyed a couple of decades ago.

The Z Flip 4G is great for mobile photographers too; with the hinge able to hold its position, you can easily get some interesting angles out of it. When it’s folded up, the smaller external cover screen allows you to see important notifications at a glance. Grab your Samsung Z Flip 4G and save $500 til end of the month.