CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep4 – G-mee Connect

Designed to help families stay connected, the G-mee Connect is a smartphone with 4G connectivity that can facilitate phone calls, SMS, and use data for remote browsing and downloading content. But that’s not all.

G-mee connect is made to give peace of mind to adults while kids have a great experience with smart technology.

It’s a smartphone that comes pre-built with parental controls that can be handed to a young user only to access the features and functions pre-approved.