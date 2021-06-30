CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep4 – Acer Swift 5 and Aspire 5

The Swift 5 is a laptop designed for modern mobile computing, with several features to keep you safe on the move. This laptop’s display features an antimicrobial coating, preventing germs and bacteria from surviving on the glass, and keeping your fingers cleaner when touching the screen.

Portability is at the forefront of design in the Swift 5. Weighing only 1-kilogram, featuring a 14.95-millimetre thin chassis, and a huge battery that can last up to 17 hours, it makes for a fantastic productivity powerhouse.

Acer’s Aspire 5 is made for power, with configurations up to

1TB NVMe SSD, giving you ample storage for all your files, photos and videos.

The latest 11th gen Intel processors can speed up your productivity on heavy workloads while maintaining the power efficiency you need for mobile computing.

The Aspire 5’s high screen-to-body ratio and narrow bezel make for an incredible visual experience paired with the vivid 15.6-inch display. Acer’s Colour Intelligence technology improves colour accuracy and prevents eye strain when working for extended periods.

