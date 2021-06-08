CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep3 – Harvey Norman Dyson Air Purifiers

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde features a solid state-sensor which precisely detects formaldehyde – a harmful, foul smelling gas – while Dyson unique catalytic filter continuously destroys formaldehyde. In addition, it can remove 99.95% of particles, leaving your room clean and fresh. Pollutant levels are reported by the machine constantly and can be viewed conveniently on the companion app. Plus, you can heat or cool the room with a heating or fan mode. If you’re looking for the best, this is it.

Next up, the Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool still has all the other benefits of the higher end model, trapping gases and 99.95% of particles with a combined HEPA H13 and activated carbon filter and reporting on results through the companion app. Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology makes it quick to purify and heat or cool a whole room quickly.

The Dyson Purifier Cool provides the same purification benefits as the two more expensive models, but without the heater, so it’s a great no-frills option. Removing dust, gases, and particles can help people suffering from asthma, allergies, and lung issues. Dyson’s purifiers are a convenient way to deal with airborne dust in your house with just the flick of a switch – or voice activation if you use Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant.