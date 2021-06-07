CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep3 – Harvey Norman Citation Series

With an attractive timeless Scandinavian inspired design that blends innovation in home audio entertainment and attention to detail, the Citation range will impress in any room.

With a wide range of speakers, there’s a suitable setup for every room. Start with just the Citation One or setup your living room with the Citation Soundbar to go with your TV for an immersive viewing. Add the Citation Sub for big bass, and spread the Citation 200, 300 and One throughout your home for a fantastic audio experience.

Want to take the music outside? Well, the Citation 200 is the perfect device for you. Meeting the rest of the line-up with the ultimate in state-of-the-art audio from Harman Kardon. With up to 8 hours of continuous playtime, you can keep listening when the battery dies by placing it on its sleek and compact cradle for uninterrupted entertainment.

Easy to use and set up with the google platform, you can stream your favourite playlist with Chromecast built-in, and even use Google Assistant for hands-free help whenever you want.