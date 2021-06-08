CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep3 – Asus ZenBook Flip S and Flip 13

The ZenBook Flip 13 features a thin, light package combined with powerful hardware and long battery life. Processor options include up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe Graphics paired with up to 16GB of RAM, allowing the Flip 13 to handle any task you throw at it. Battery performance is exceptional, with up to 14* hours of power, and fast USB-C charging.

The ZenBook Flip S includes a 4K UHD OLED display with ultra-thin bezels and 100% DCI-P3 coverage for excellent colour accuracy. It’s highly portable too, at just under 14mm thick and weighing 1.2 kilos, so you can take your work anywhere. Processor options include up to an Intel Core I7, for high-end performance.

Comparing the two laptops, the Flip 13 is a great option at a lower price point, offering most of the features you need like high performance, high portability and excellent battery life. The ZenBook Flip S is the better choice if your work requires a greater display, like photo or video editing – thanks to the 4K OLED display, your visuals will be on point, and the 100% DCI-P3 coverage ensures that.