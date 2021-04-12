CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep2 – JBL Tune 225 TWS

Looking for the perfect audio on the go companion? Well, the JBL’s 225TWS wireless earbuds are a great pair to consider.

These earbuds offer a comfortable fit, great sound quality, and a long 25-hour battery life, all at a great price point.

With features like seamless audio enjoyment on one or both earbuds allowing you to charge one while using the other, the 225TWS earbuds can keep up with your listening habits no matter how long you listen for. While on the go giving you non-stop entertainment, each earbud can last for around 5 hours before needing a recharge.

Fast Pair technology ensures the earbuds are ready to go the second you take them out of the case, making for a frictionless experience. NFC also allows pairing with other devices by simply tapping the screen, provided you have a compatible device.