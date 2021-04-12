CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep2 – Harvey Norman Samsung TVs in 2021

At the top of the range, Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K TVs provide a top-notch picture and cutting edge features for a truly incredible home theatre experience.

From Quantum Matrix controlled backlighting for superior detail, to the new Quantum image processor with deep learning algorithms to optimise the image in real time based on your viewing conditions, the Neo QLED 8K TVs are sure to impress.

The Frame and the Serif both have distinctive bezels – the Frame blends into its surroundings with customisable bezel colours to perfectly match your decor, while the Serif uses its bezel for NFC functions, making it easier than ever to pair your phone to the TV and stream content.

The Sero is a TV made with mobile streaming in mind with a stand that lets it rotate into portrait orientation. This makes it easy to catch up on your shows for a while, then rotate the display to check your socials on a large screen.

The Terrace is a unique TV made for the outdoors, with weather resistance and an ultra-bright backlight that all but eliminates glare.

And if you’re after a true home cinema experience, the Premiere laser projector gets you a huge 130-inch display without the hassle of traditional projector installation