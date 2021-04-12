CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep2 – Harvey Norman DeLonghi Primadonna Soul

Made with a sleek metal and plastic design, the PrimaDonna Soul is ready to fit into any kitchen. It features; a 500-gram bean container with freshness seal, 2-point-2 litre water container, 500-millilitre thermal milk carafe, a touch screen display with 21 different coffee recipes and removable and dishwasher-safe coffee spouts with a central hot water outlet.

This machine has everything you would need when it comes to making the perfect cup of coffee at home.

With everything in the home slowly joining the smart home ecosystem, why not add your coffee machine?

New at this price point, the Delonghi PrimaDonna Soul is Wi-fi enabled, giving you the ability to make a cup of coffee when you are ready with the power of your smartphone.