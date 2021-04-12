CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep2 – Asus ZenBook Duo UX482

Multitasking on a laptop can be challenging at times, with small single screens and touchpad inputs. Say hello to the machine that ends all that – the Asus ZenBook Duo 14.

The most unique innovation on this laptop is the second screen, situated right above the keyboard. Its 7-degree auto-tilt design provides better viewing experience. The secondary display allows you to place two windows side by side at full width, or expand a program onto it for convenient controls.

Performance is handled by 11th gen Intel processor options up to an i7 for high end performance. NVIDIA MX450 graphics also allows for hardware accelerated performance in intensive apps like Photoshop and Premiere. And all this performance comes in a highly portable package just at 16.9 mm thin and weighing 1.6 kilos, so it’s easy to take your work on the go.