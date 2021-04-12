CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep2 – Arlo Pro 4

This new wire-free model can connect directly to wifi, eliminating the need for a base station – however, adding a base station does provide a few benefits like extended battery life, longer range and recording to local storage.

The Pro 4 Wire-Free Spotlight model offers 2K HDR video, 160-degree field of view, and an integrated spotlight, along with all the features you’ve come to know from other Arlo cameras, like two-way audio and weather resistance.

The rechargeable battery can power the camera for up to 6 months on a single charge, so your home is covered for a long time between charges.

Arlo’s subscription service, Arlo Smart, provides 30-day rolling cloud storage and enhanced notifications for the detection of vehicles, packages, people and animals. A three-month trial is included with the purchase of an Arlo Pro 4 Wire-Free kit.