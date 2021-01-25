CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep1 – Samsung at CES 2021

Samsung’s new lineup of TVs for the year is set to improve on image quality, sustainability, and accessibility.

Samsung’s flagship models include the Neo QLED 8K QN900A and 4K QN90A powered by this new backlight paired with the Neo Quantum Processor that helps to upscale lower resolution content and deliver a highly detailed image.

Samsung additionally committed to decreasing its carbon footprint during TV manufacturing processes along with reducing power consumption and using more recycled materials across its whole TV line. A new solar-powered remote control is also available on Samsung TVs coming out this year, reducing battery wastage.

Accessibility features are important for many Australians, and Samsung’s 2021 TVs add important features that help hearing-impaired viewers. Caption Moving allows viewers to move the closed captions window anywhere on the screen, Sign Language Zoom allows for zooming into interpreters on screen, and Multi-Output Audio allows for attaching multiple audio outputs for personalised volume across devices.