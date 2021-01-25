CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep1 – Hisense at CES 2021

Hisense has a huge range of new TVs for 2021 on show at CES, including a new ULED 8K model coming to Australia next month.

The U80G is Hisense’s first 8K TV to reach Australia, with 8K Ultra HD certification, along with Hisense’s innovative visual and audio technologies like Quantum Dot Colour, Full Array Local Dimming Pro, Dolby Vision HDR compatibility as well as Dolby Atmos audio.

New technology found in Hisense’s range is Hi-View Engine Pro, which helps the TV upscale lower-resolution content while preserving quality. Regardless of whether you are watching broadcast television or something with low quality, it’ll utilise the latest update to help it look brilliant and detailed on the new U80G.

The whole range of Hisense’s ULED TVs for this year include great features for gamers in the new Game Mode Pro. Variable refresh rate panels powered by AMD FreeSync ensure minimal screen tearing while keeping input lag low, along with a specialised low latency mode for faster response times.