CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep1 – Harvey Norman BTS Laptops 2021

Whether you’re looking for a computer for your child to go back to school with, or just checking out some hot deals on mobile PCs, Harvey Norman’s sale has some excellent deals – here’s four of the best.

The 11.6-inch Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 provides a cheap way into mobile computing. On sale it’s currently less than $350, making this a very affordable laptop. Hardware specs include an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage – not exactly top of the line, but it’s perfect for typing assignments and browsing the web.

Asus’ Vivobook Flip 14 is a 2-in-1 device, meaning you can fold the display back and use it like a tablet. With a Pentium processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of solid-state storage, the Vivobook is a great study companion. The flexible hinge allows you to get a closer look at what you’re working on with a familiar touchscreen interface. Best of all, it doesn’t break the bank, coming in at under $600

The HP 14-inch i3-1005G1 comes with a 10th gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD, providing more storage space and a more responsive experience. Its full-HD display also gives you more detail and working space on that 14-inch screen.

HP’s Latest Pavillion 13.3-inch bumps the power up to an 11th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of memory and a 512GB solid-state drive, allowing it to tackle more serious computing tasks with ease. Weighing just 1.25 kg it’s extra-portable too. This HP Pavillion model comes in at just under $1200 on sale.

