CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep1 – Epson EcoTank Printers

For years Epson has been telling us about the benefits of ink tank printers, as they use big tanks of ink, rather than cartridges. Doing this means that the cost per page printed is cheaper than cartridge printing, and without the need to constantly replace cartridges it’s ready to go when you need it.

The standard EcoTank line includes a wide range of models to suit any home office, and they’re ready to go right out of the box. The EcoTank ET-4750 comes bundled with a supply of ink that can last up to two years, or enough ink for just over eleven thousand pages.

If you’re running a small business with a need for durable, high-volume print capabilities, the EcoTank Pro line is for you. The EcoTank Pro ET-5800 offers easy networking capabilities to link to any machine on your network, while ongoing costs are kept low – especially when compared to laser printers – thanks to the refillable ink tanks.

The EcoTank Photo Expression Premium ET-7750 can print borderless photos up to A3 size and features convenient USB and card slots for easy printing right out of the camera.