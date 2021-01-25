CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep1 – Best Tech at CES 2021

CES is always an exciting time in the world of tech, and this year is no exception. Many new products got announced, developing technologies are being shown, and new ways to interact with our devices are slowly rolling out. Here’s a wrap up of what we saw this year.

The theme for this year was undeniably micro LED technology. This method of backlighting a TV display provides significant benefits over traditional methods, like precise lighting control over very small areas of the screen, delivering superior brightness and colour similar to that of OLED-type panels.