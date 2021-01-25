CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep1 – Arlo Video Doorbell

The Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell is a battery-powered video camera with doorbell attachment. Designed for the front door, the camera features a 180-degree viewing angle so you can see packages on the ground and visitors from head to toe.

When the doorbell is pressed, it sends a live HD video call right to your smartphone, making it easy to interact with visitors instead of swiping through notifications to find your doorbell alert as with other options on the market.

Installation is simple as can be – the Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell is battery powered so it requires no wiring. Just attach it somewhere near your front door, connect it to your home network and you’re ready to go.