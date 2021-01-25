CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep1 – Acer Swift 3X

Designed for working on the move, the Acer Swift 3X has all the features you need in a modern laptop. With great performance from the 11th Gen Intel processor, long battery life of up to 17 hours and beautiful 14-inch display, this laptop can help you get things done on the move.

Intel’s new Iris XE MAX graphics GPU provides a high level of performance capable of handling almost anything you can throw at it.

The 14-inch IPS display covers 72% of the NTSC colour gamut, meaning you’ll get excellent colours for watching your favourite content – and for serious creators, you can attach an external monitor easily through the HDMI port, allowing more screen space to work with.