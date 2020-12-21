CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep7 – HTC Vive Cosmos

The Vive Cosmos offers a very high-resolution screen with integrated surround audio, meaning you get a great visual and immersive experience.

Don’t need to be super techy to set-up your Cosmos wherever you are: thanks to its “inside-out” tracking, you don’t need to place any tracking devices around the room – just plug in and enjoy the experience.

Virtual travel is a neat application for virtual reality too – allowing people to travel to places that are otherwise inaccessible. Travel to Paris to wander in the Louvre and see the Mona Lisa without the crowds, or even tour the pyramids and tombs in Egypt, in the comfort of your own house.

Virtual reality takes education to a whole new level with a hands-on experience. Who’s never dreamt of learning while being at the centre of the action and having fun? Learn about human body anatomy by travelling through the soft tissues, muscles and bones in an experience that will blow you away. Or turn into an anthropologist and put together, bone by bone, a real size T-Rex skeleton..

No other media form can get you moving like VR, so fitness comes easily. As we all learn to live a new normal from home, you can keep up with your training you’re your living room, with plenty of titles from BoxVR for virtual boxing to Blade and Sorcery for a medieval combat sandbox : they will for sure give you a good sweat! And to top it off, relax in mindfulness experiences to balance out your busy life.