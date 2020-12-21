CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep7 – Harvey Norman Mobiles

Google’s new Pixel 5 5G is known for its great camera quality, which can rival dedicated point-and-shoot cameras.

This latest Pixel device has a big battery that can be wirelessly charged – or you can use it to wirelessly charge other devices. Being a Pixel device, it will receive Android security patches and operating system updates as they come out, so staying up-to-date is a pinch.

Bumping up Samsung’s range, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is a fantastic device with all the features you need and none you don’t. It’s got 5G connectivity, an excellent camera array, huge 4500 mAh battery and it’s available in a wide range of colours. It also features one of the fastest processors from Qualcomm – the Snapdragon 865, so performance is top notch.

If you prefer iPhones, the iPhone 12 provides a great experience with excellent cameras, 5G connectivity, great battery life and more processing power than ever. IP68 water resistance also ensures your device is safe from accidental splashes, and the new Super Retina display provides excellent viewing for media consumption on the go.