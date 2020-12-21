CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep7 – Harvey Norman Lenovo Laptops

The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7 is a 13-inch 2-in-1 device that provides a laptop when you need it, but can detach and work as a tablet when you prefer a handheld workflow.

With a well-thought-out hardware setup including a 10th gen Intel processor, the Yoga Duet 7 provides all the processing power you need to get your work done. With a 13-inch QHD display, it offers great visual clarity for both work and play.

Staying in the Yoga line, the Yoga Slim 7 is a dedicated laptop, a fantastic productivity machine ready for any task. With an 11th Gen Intel i5 processor paired to 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, the Yoga Slim 7 can process your tasks quickly with low battery consumption and very fast performance.

The Yoga Slim 7 14-inch model with an AMD Ryzen 7 4800U provides a lot of horsepower for any work you can throw at it. Coming with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, you can handle hardware-intensive tasks like video editing with ease. The Yoga Slim 7 14-inch comes with a Full HD display that still provides a great visual experience, as well as a HDMI port for adding an external monitor.