CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep7 – Harvey Norman Fitness and Audio

The Fitbit Sense is Fitbit’s latest wearable, offering a comprehensive health tracking suite, including new sensors like skin temperature, stress testing, and advanced heart monitoring. Combined with the companion app, you can easily keep track of your workouts, your health, and your fitness improvement over time.

For listening on the move or during exercise, the Jabra Elite 75T is a high quality pair of true wireless earphones. The latest model features active noise cancelling to reduce external noise and allow you to filter out annoying sounds.

Sony’s WH1000-XM4 is the latest version of Sony’s incredible noise cancelling headphones. With a newly updated noise cancelling processor, the WH1000-XM4 improve an already fantastic noise cancelling headphone by eliminating even more external noise, allowing you to work in peace.

Whether it’s a party or the home gym, JBL’s Boombox 2 allows you to bring the music with you, in a portable form factor that doesn’t sacrifice sound quality or volume.