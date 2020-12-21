CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep7 – Harvey Norman Christmas Gift Ideas

For the active person, there are a variety of options to choose from. The latest fitness tracker from Fitbit – the Fitbit Versa 3 will keep you motivated and inspired to move more.

For those that find themselves off the beaten path and find themselves adrenaline junkies, then maybe the GoPro HERO 9 is the best option for them. With the latest updates and offerings like HyperSmooth 3.0 and a 5K sensor, the vision will look like it’s been professionally stabilised as well as give you incredibly high image quality.

How about something for the office? Are you looking to step up your screen real-estate? Well then maybe the Samsung 23.5 inch curved HD monitor could be for you. With a 17-degree screen curvature, it offers an immersive experience while working from home.

But maybe you want some stylish lighting to kit out your office or one of the other rooms in your house. Well, the Connect Smart Fairy Lights can give you that extra bit of glam both indoors and out.

Is it time to upgrade your mobile? Packed with premium parts and coming in at a great value is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G.

Are you shopping for a gamer? Good old Mario Kart is back in a Nintendo Switch bundle.

But if you find yourself more of a creator and have a love for personalisation, then maybe the Cricut Joy could be just the product for you. From cutting, drawing and creating customised gifts, the possibilities are endless with the Cricut Joy.

Post Horizontal Banner