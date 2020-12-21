CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep7 – Harvey Norman Budget Christmas Gifts

Whether they game on PC or Xbox. An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription voucher is an excellent option for those looking to play the latest and greatest games, with access to up to 100+ games on PC or Xbox included in the subscription. It’s the perfect gift for Christmas. Available in 1, 3 and 6 month vouchers.

Whether it’s to capture memories, share them or even decorate, the Instax Mini 11 Oh Snap! Bundle is another excellent option for Christmas. With fairy light pegs to hang your keepsake images, a ten pack of Instax mini film, a case and the camera, you are pretty much up and running straight out of the box.

The DJI Mini 2 is one that won’t disappoint, and its size makes it perfect for travelling. While you have to be careful and respect your local laws and regulations around operating drones, they can take your photography and videography to a whole new level.

If you’ve got a TV at home that doesn’t have any smart compatibility or you want to simplify your TV entertainment system, Chromecast with Google TV is the device for you!

If you’ve found yourself looking for an affordable handset with high-end capabilities but won’t break the bank, then the Google Pixel 4a is one phone that you won’t regret looking at.

The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 is an affordable speaker that is made for the road.

Want something to help keep you productive and on top of your day-to-day tasks that also ticks the box for your entertainment needs? Then Check out the Lenovo Duet Chromebook.