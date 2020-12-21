CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep7 – Harvey Norman Appliances Christmas Gift Ideas

The Revitive Medic Coach is a circulation booster that helps to relieve leg and foot pain with therapy plans that can be controlled from your smartphone.

Smart sensors in the device can optimise therapy settings and select the intensity of its treatment to provide personalised programs to enhance circulation.

Breville’s Nespresso Creatista Coffee Machine is one for the true coffee aficionado, providing a top quality cup every time.

With dual heating system, espresso can be extracted while you’re steaming your milk, cutting down on waiting times and delivering fresher coffees.

The colour touch screen makes it easy to customise your coffee settings, getting you exactly the style you love.

For health drinks – or delicious smoothies – Breville’s Bluicer makes blended drinks a snap, with a 1.5L jug and enough power to blend fruits and vegetables quickly and easily.

For the pizza lover in your life, Brevilles Pizzaiolo Benchtop Oven is a small-footprint appliance that creates authentic wood-fired style pizzas with ease thanks to an innovative design.