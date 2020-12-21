CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep7 – G-mee Connect

Still looking for a perfect Christmas gift for the kids? This one is perfect for the holidays. A smart player or a smart phone, G-mee devices are smart but safe.

The smart phone, G-mee Connect, features built-in parental controls that let you pin lock individual apps on the device, including device Settings and the Google play store.

At 5 inches it’s small enough to fit in your pocket and will run thousands of different apps created for android. Also included, a free call manager app, so the G-mee connect can be set to only receive or make calls to your family and other numbers you are comfortable with. Its unlocked, so choose your provider on any of the three Australian networks.

G-mee Plus, is a Smart Player, rather than a Smart Phone. Delivering your favourite digital entertainment, almost anywhere.

Just connect your G-mee Plus to a Wi-Fi hotspot and download your favourite content or stream your chosen entertainment. You can choose from thousands of apps on the Google play store. Choose your apps, then use app lock to lock the playstore so no new apps can be installed.

Remember, G-mee devices don’t include a camera so it’s impossible to capture photos and videos and then share them via social media.