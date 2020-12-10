CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep6 – TP Link Archer AX73

The TP Link Archer AX73 offers Wi-Fi 6 at up to 5400 Mbps, making it perfect for multiple users and clients. With so many connected devices in the home today. Fast, stable Wi-Fi has never been more important.

Easy setup and ongoing management are another bonus you get with the Archer AX73. You can use TP Link’s Tether app to configure the device, view ongoing statistics, and maintain your network easily right from your smartphone.

The six onboard antennas provide plenty of coverage and can concentrate the wireless signal towards connected devices to extend range where you need it.

TP Link brings all of these premium features into an affordable device. If you’ve noticed your router getting congested with Wi-Fi signals, it might be time for an upgrade to the Archer AX73.

