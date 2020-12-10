CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep6 – Samsung Frame

Samsung’s latest TV is more than just a screen, as it aims to blend into its environment like a piece of art. The Samsung Frame is a truly unique and modern smart TV.

This 75-inch TV offers flexibility in where you place it, making it ideal for a modest living room. When in use, it works much like other Samsung TVs with excellent picture quality, ease of use, and high compatibility with apps and all the smart features you need.

For a more personal touch, The Frame can showcase your photos as a gallery on your wall by simply sending them from your smartphone or by connecting a USB drive.

The Frame is one of Samsung’s most unique TVs– so if you’re looking for something a little different, or looking to add some art to your life, be sure to check it out at Harvey Norman