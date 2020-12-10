CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep6 – Harvey Norman Audio Visual Christmas Gift Guide

Are you looking for Christmas gift ideas? Harvey Norman has a great range of products that might take your holiday entertainment to a whole new level.

The JBL PartyBox On-The-Go speaker has excellent sound quality thanks to its large drivers and a 6-hour battery life giving you a solid performance, and the inbuilt lighting will top it off and make it the life of the party.

For more personal music enjoyment, the Klipsch T5-II true wireless sport earphones are fantastic whether you’re listening during exercise or at work.

If you’re looking to upgrade your tv this holiday season, then the Hisense 65-inch S8 smart TV would make a surprising gift.