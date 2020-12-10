CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep6 – Harvey Norman Appliances Christmas Gift Guide

On the lookout for some new Christmas gift ideas for the kitchen? Harvey Norman has just what you need.

The Lavazza A Modo Mio Smeg capsule coffee machine makes it easy to create a smooth cup of coffee every time at the press of a button. With a small footprint, it doesn’t take up much counter space – and the Lavazza capsule compatibility means it works with many delicious blends, as well as their eco-friendly reusable pods.

Perfect as a gift or for your own Christmas entertaining at home, the Vintec 50 bottle wine cabinet is a great way to store and cellar your bottles. With single-zone refrigeration, anti-vibration technology and UV protectant glass, this Vintec wine cabinet will keep your wine at its best.

For the aspiring home chef, KitchenAid’s range of appliances won’t let anyone down.