CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep6 – Harvey Norman Appliances Christmas Gift Guide

On the lookout for some new Christmas gift ideas for the kitchen? Harvey Norman has just what you need.

The Lavazza A Modo Mio Smeg capsule coffee machine makes it easy to create a smooth cup of coffee every time at the press of a button. With a small footprint, it doesn’t take up much counter space – and the Lavazza capsule compatibility means it works with many delicious blends, as well as their eco-friendly reusable pods.

Perfect as a gift or for your own Christmas entertaining at home, the Vintec 50 bottle wine cabinet is a great way to store and cellar your bottles. With single-zone refrigeration, anti-vibration technology and UV protectant glass, this Vintec wine cabinet will keep your wine at its best.

For the aspiring home chef, KitchenAid’s range of appliances won’t let anyone down.



Post Horizontal Banner

 

Previous Post
Next Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *