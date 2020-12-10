CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep6 – G-mee Plus and G-mee Connect

As summer has arrived G-mee devices are your perfect school holiday solution. Firstly, as a safer smart phone connecting your family when you are not together and also as the perfect road trip accessory as you hit the highway this summer.

G-mee Connect, the safer smart phone, features built-in parental controls the let you pin lock individual apps on the device, including settings and the Google play store.

G-mee Plus, is a Smart Player, rather than a Smart Phone. Delivering your favourite digital entertainment, almost anywhere.

Users say they love using G-mee Plus for streaming music, listening to podcasts and the odd bit of mindfulness exercises.