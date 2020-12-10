CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep6 – Epson Epiqvision Projectors

Epson’s new projectors provide big-screen entertainment to your home without the steep learning curve. Meet the all-new Epson Epiqvision LS300B and LS500B.

This is a pair of new projectors that offer ultra short-throw technology with 3LCD chips and incredible colour reproduction.

Instead of having to set the projector three or four meters back, these projectors can produce 100” images at as little as 27cm away from the screen – meaning no interruptions from anyone or anything passing in front of the projector.

The LS300B is a full HD projector that can deliver images at up to 120 inches with 3600 lumens – meaning you’ll be able to enjoy this projector even in well-lit rooms.

The LS500B bumps up the resolution to 4K offering higher image detail and compatibility with all your favourite 4K streaming services.