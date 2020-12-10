CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep6 – Breville Food Cycler

Food scraps can be a thing of the past with one device bound to change the way you deal with your after-meal waste. Meet the Breville Food Cycler.

It’s quiet, has low energy usage and can fit in nearly any location. In as little as four hours, you can turn your household food waste into sterile and odourless EcoChips.

Cut down on your waste without a worry. Using only one kilowatt per eight-hour cycle – equivalent to boiling the kettle and quieter than a dishwasher, you can go from two litres of food scraps to 0.34 litres of EcoChips.