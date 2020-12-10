CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep6 – Arlo Essential XL

Arlo’s line of smart security cameras can help protect your home, providing convenience and peace of mind. The Essential XL Spotlight Camera is a great way to add video surveillance to your home.

Arlo’s Essential XL is a wireless camera jam-packed with features. With an integrated spotlight, colour night vision, 1080p video recording, two-way audio, automatic motion detection and an inbuilt siren to deter intruders, it has almost everything you need to safeguard your home

The Arlo Essential XL comes with a complimentary three-month trial of Arlo’s subscription-based security service, Arlo Smart. It means you can store up to 30 days of recordings from which you can keep video clips and receive notifications about what the camera is detecting.