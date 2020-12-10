CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep6 – Acer Monitors

Acer’s latest line-up of 4K UHD monitors are set to upgrade any desk with highly adjustable stands and reduced bezel sizes.

First up is the CB282K – a 28-inch monitor with 4K UHD resolution for excellent pixel density and sharpness. With a 60-hertz variable refresh rate, the CB282K ensures reduced screen tearing at framerates below the native refresh rate and preserving the quality of your inputs. It has an adjustable tilt, swivel, height and pivot so you can find that optimal viewing angle.

The VG280K from Acer’s Nitro line-up may be better suited to you. Like the CB282K, the VG280K is a 28-inch 4K UHD monitor, but with a 5 to 25-degree tilt adjustable monitor.

Ultrawide monitors are becoming more popular, and Acer has you covered with the CB342CK P. It’s a 34-inch ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio, this monitor provides full immersion by giving you a larger display so you can fit everything on your screen.