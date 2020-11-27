CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep5 – TCL TS9030 Soundbar

The TS9030 brings new RAY DANZ technology that ensures you get an immersive ultra-wide sound stage for your entertainment room. Using acoustic reflections, this 3.1 channel soundbar provides a surround sound-like

experience without the need for a multi-speaker setup.

By utilising different angles that the reflectors face to direct the sound, it creates a wider perceived soundstage as if the audio is coming from different directions.

All the speakers and reflectors work together to give you the most immersive audio experience possible by filling your room with high-quality audio.

With 540W of peak power output, the TS9030 soundbar has plenty of power to provide the volume you need to get the full home cinema experience. With the wireless subwoofer, you get all the powerful bass you need without messy wires and easy placement in the room.

If you’re looking to upgrade your audio experience at home, then the TCL TS9030 soundbar offers excellent value and is ready to give you an immersive experience.