CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep5 – Swann Wire Free Camera

With completely wireless operation, it’s easy to mount these cameras wherever you need them – whether it’s inside or outdoors.

The built-in rechargeable battery provides up to three months of operation on a single charge, and it charges over USB.

Don’t worry – you aren’t only covered during the day, Night vision kicks in automatically so you’re safe at night as the infrared lights can illuminate items up to eight metres away.

The Wire-Free Security Camera also has free Face Recognition. Know the people you care about are safe with personalized alerts. You can have up to 10 faces saved that the Camera will recognise.

With 180 degrees of vision, the lens reduces blind spots and allows you to see everything you need to.

Two-way audio allows you to communicate with visitors or turn intruders away.