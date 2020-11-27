CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep5 – LG Wine Cellar

Many Aussie’s admit to not being very knowledgeable when it comes to properly storing their wine and the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar is packed with features to help preserve and protect your wine and keep it at its best.

It includes customisable options that cater to specific needs and is designed to maintain optimal temperatures for storing red and white wines, plus champagne.

To avoid premature aging you need different zones for different types of wines, because different varieties have different optimal temperatures. Red wine is best kept at 11 to 18 degrees Celsius, White Wine is best at 5 to 11 degrees, and sparkling wine is best at 5 to 8 degrees. Keeping them in a fridge can lead to your wines becoming too cold, reducing their flavour profiles.

The LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar is humidity controlled as well, combatting flavour and label degradation, while a low-vibration compressor ensures a gentle environment for the wine further safeguarding the flavour and characteristics of your wine.

The Wine Cellar features a coated glass door that blocks out UV light and heat but can allow viewing with two knocks on the glass, meaning you don’t need to open the door to see inside.

The motorised convertible bottom drawer offers fridge or freezer temperatures and has an auto-lift container for easy access to its contents at the push of a button. It’s the perfect compartment for the avid entertainer to keep your meat, cheese and fruit pairings for your wine, or even some ice.