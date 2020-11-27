CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep5 – Klipsch Headphones

Klipsch most well-known for its expertise in high-end audio, have packaged their skills and experience into a new range of wireless earphones. Meet the T5 II True Wireless range.

The series starts with the T5 II True Wireless Earphones, which includes all these features in a pocket-friendly recharging case.

Next up is the T5 II True Wireless Sport Headphones which give you an added waterproofing and dustproofing on the charging case itself instead of just the earphones. It also comes with attachable ear wings for a more secure fit in the ear.

Klipsch have teamed up with McLaren and created a special edition of the sport model – the T5 II True Wireless Sport McLaren Edition. Like the T5 II True Wireless Sport, it includes waterproofing and dustproofing on both the case and earphones, along with the ear wings and memory foam tips.