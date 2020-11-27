CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep5 – Hisense 100″ TV

Even with such a large display size, you don’t miss out on all the great features Hisense packs into their televisions.

The 100 S8 is made to mesmerise. With a wide colour gamut for accurate colour reproduction, ultra-local dimming for excellent contrast and deep shadows, and Dolby Vision HDR automatically optimising based on the content you’re watching, family movie night is sorted.

For bringing your TV into your smart home eco-system, Hisense has added Alexa and Google support for easy compatibility with all your smart home products. With the power of your voice assistant, you can control the TV with simple voice commands.

The Hisense 100 S8 features the latest operating system from Hisense that provides a simplified interface and universal search functionality, making it easy to find the shows you’re looking for right from the home screen.