CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep5 – Epson EH-TW5700

The Epson TW5700 delivers up to three times brighter colours and reliable performance with native 1080p resolution, up to 2700 lumens of brightness and a screen size up to 330 inches.

Thanks to its flexibility and automatic vertical keystone correction, the TW5700 is ready to project on just about any wall or screen and deliver an excellent image.

With the included smart media player embedded in the projector, you can access all your favourite streaming content with an easy-to-use remote control that also enables voice control. There’s also Chromecast built-in to give you the ability to cast your favourite content.

An optional 21:9 ultrawide perspective option is the perfect fit for gaming or film content, allowing you to get immersed in your entertainment whether you are watching movies or playing games.