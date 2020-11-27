CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep5 – Alcatel 1SE

The Alcatel 1SE has all the features you’d expect to see on a mid-range device. Still, the notable improvements from the last model include a bigger 4000 milliamp-hour battery, an upgrade to Android 10 and a redesigned screen with minimal bezels.

The cameras have seen the biggest improvement with a 13-megapixel main lens, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor that aids the other lenses with precise autofocus and allowing you to add high-quality post-processing effects.

With all these premium features, you can’t go far without thinking about security. Well, the Alcatel 1SE has a fast fingerprint sensor conveniently placed within reach on the rear of the device

