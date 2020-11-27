CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep5 – Acer Swift 5

Acer’s Swift 5, is a highly portable new machine with the latest technology packed inside. With the latest 11th gen Intel Core processor line available, 1TB of high-speed solid-state storage, Intel Iris XE graphics, this laptop can handle it all. And with a 56-watt-hour battery, it achieves up to 17 hours of power.

The Acer Swift 5 meets some of the highest standards as it is also an Intel EVO certified laptop. This means that it is verified to meet the second-edition specifications and key experience indicators of Project Athena. The laptop is tuned, tested and verified to bring incredible responsiveness, real-world battery life, fast charging and instant wake – all in a premium and portable laptop.

If you’re in the market for a laptop focused around productivity and getting stuff done, then the Acer Swift 5 laptop might be just the one for you.