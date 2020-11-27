CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep5 – Acer ConceptD

Acer’s ConceptD line pairs powerful hardware with beautiful colour-calibrated displays and high-quality pen input. ConceptD’s Ezel models have an innovative hinge that provides artists with an easier way than ever to draw and paint on the laptop.

The ConceptD 3 Ezel provides plenty of power for 3D modelling, digital illustration, and video editing in a compact package.

It’s got the features creative professionals need; like a PANTONE validated display for true-to-life colour accuracy, excellent connectivity with fast USB ports and SD card reader for external storage, and an accurate active stylus for natural input no matter where you’re working.

Acer’s ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro takes the innovative hinge form factor to the next level with upgraded internal hardware. If you need processing power on the move, the ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro can deliver with its Intel Xeon processor and NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 graphics processor, paired with up to 32GB of ram.

If you’re looking to step up your creative game with a laptop that will meet you with its versatility. Acer’s ConceptD line is definitely worth a look.