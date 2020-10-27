CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep4 – TCL 10 and TCL 10 Pro

TCL’s flagship is the 10 Pro – packed with specs and ready to blow you away. Featuring a 6.5-inch curved AMOLED display, you’ll find it gives you a true edge-to-edge screen experience with technology you won’t see anywhere else at this price point. This is because TCL owns its own R&D facilities and panel factories, innovating on both the screens and their technology behind the scenes.

The main drawcard of the 10 series is the visual appeal of the screens, with both models having TCL’s NXTVISION technology. It optimises the display of colours and contrast drawn on the experience the company has from developing their televisions.

But the screen technology doesn’t stop there. The screen features an in-display fingerprint sensor giving you that added security and versatility when it comes to unlocking your device.

Not only will the screen give you the wow factor, but you also get an impressive four rear cameras and a 24MP front-facing camera that delivers for both photos and impressive videos. It is all driven by a powerful Snapdragon 675 processor, while the 4500mAh battery will ensure you can get out and about without worrying about running out of juice.