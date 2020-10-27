CyberShack TV Season 26: Ep4 – Swann Wi-Fi Tracker Security Camera

This is a multi-award winning compact indoor security camera that uses auto-tracking technology to record moving objects without physically moving the camera.

Up to two objects can be tracked at once, while simultaneously viewing the full 180-degree ultra-wide field of vision, using the Swann Security app

The Swann Wi-Fi Tracker also sports powerful infrared based night vision, providing it with night time image capture up to 10 metres, and it automatically turns on when the lights are off. Two-way audio also provides an easy way to warn off intruders or simply speak with visitors. Setup is made easy – just plug in the power and connect the camera through your home or businesses Wi-Fi.